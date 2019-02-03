The toilet footstool may have gained popularity from a clever viral video campaign, but new research confirms it really can improve the way you (bowel) move. Share on Pinterest This simple footstool can boost the quality of your bathroom time. Image via Squatty Potty You may be going to the bathroom wrong. While that may seem like a silly statement to make, about 1 in 6 Americans experience chronic constipation. With awkward doctors’ visits and possible medical interventions with unwanted side effects, many people are trying different ways to make using the toilet an afterthought in their everyday lives. Relief may come in the form of simply adjusting your toilet to better fit the shape of your colon. New research backs up the potential benefits of outfitting the base of your commode with a small footstool. The idea of this small intervention is that it lifts a person’s legs. It gives them more of a “squatting” posture, the one humans use to make when going No. 2 outdoors before we invented modern plumbing. The toilet footstool — probably best known because of its catchy name and commercials involving unicorns pooping, the Squatty Potty — was the subject of a recent study out of The Ohio State University that looked at its intended impact on a person’s defecation. “These toilet stools became popular through things like viral videos and social media, but there was really no medical evidence to show whether or not they are effective,” the study’s co-author Dr. Peter Stanich, assistant professor of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine, said in a statement. So, Stanich and his team set to see if the claims were actually true.

The study They recruited 52 healthy volunteers and studied them for four weeks. Before the study even began, 44 percent of participants reported increased straining. Nearly a third said they had trouble completely emptying their bowels. After using a Squatty Potty for a month, 71 percent of The Ohio State study’s participants reported experiencing faster bowel movements, and 90 percent reported less straining. Two-thirds said they would continue to use a toilet stool. While “straining while defecating” is a subjective measurement for each person, it’s universally three words most people would like to keep out of their daily routine. “This study shows that these simple devices may help symptoms like constipation, bloating, and incomplete emptiness and can help people have more comfortable and effective bowel movements,” Stanich said. Or, as the makers of the Squatty Potty tweeted after the research was released: “Science.” The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology. The authors reported no conflicts of interest, such as funding from Squatty Potty.

Why it works Dr. Hardeep Singh, a gastroenterologist with St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., who wasn’t involved in the study, said its findings are valid and footstools appear to be a good option for some people with constipation. “The physiology behind the footstool working is simple,” Singh told Healthline. “Normally there is an angle between the anal canal and the rectum. This helps ensure we are continent. When we want to have a bowel movement, a muscle around the rectum relaxes, which straightens the angle between the anus and the rectum, allowing us to defecate. The squatting device is a simple measure which can encourage that happening more efficiently.” Besides a footstool, Singh recommends a diet with 25 to 30 grams of fiber a day, drinking six to eight glasses of water a day, and exercising regularly to help with the regularity of your bowel movements. The stools are a relatively inexpensive, one-time purchase that could have lasting effects. The brand-name Squatty Potty retails for about $25, while other designer versions are available for about $80. Some medical and nutritional experts who use toilet stools themselves say it’s a cheap, noninvasive, non-medicinal prevention method and remedy for common defecating-related problems. The proof, they say, is in the potty.