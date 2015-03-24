Researchers say they’ve found a way to make chocolate even more flavorful — and better for you.

Someday you may be able to buy chocolate with more flavor and more health benefits than what’s already on store shelves.

Researchers say they have found a way to change the system for processing cocoa in a way that actually makes chocolate better for you. They are presenting their research today at the National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society in Denver.

Before cocoa beans can be made into chocolate, they must go through several stages. After bean pods are cut from the trees, they are split open and the beans are removed. Then, the beans are allowed to ferment for a few days in banana-lined baskets. Finally, they are dried in the sun and then roasted

The problem is that while roasting brings out the flavor, it also causes some of the beans’ healthful antioxidants (polyphenols) to be lost. Researchers wanted to find a way to retain more of the antioxidants and bring out more of the cocoa flavor.

With this goal in mind, the scientists added a pod-storage step, called “pulp preconditioning,” before the fermentation stage. They did so “to see whether that would have an effect on the polyphenol content,” said Emmanuel Afoakwa, Ph.D., a professor of food science and technology at the University of Ghana, who headed the study.

“This is not traditionally done, and this is what makes our research fundamentally different,” he said.

To test this new step, Afoakwa’s team divided 300 pods into four groups of 75. One group was not stored, and the other three were stored for three, seven, and ten days. The scientists found the pods stored for seven days still had the most antioxidant activity after roasting.

