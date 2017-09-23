Researchers zero in on the cause of the “voices” that people who have schizophrenia hear. They hope to eventually develop a treatment. Share on Pinterest Say the word schizophrenia and what comes to mind? Most likely it’s an image of a person who hears voices — someone who is carrying on a conversation in a loud manner with themselves. In a clinic setting, the voices that patients hear are known as auditory verbal hallucination (AVH). It’s just one in a long list symptoms that people with schizophrenia endure. Still, nearly 70 percent of people who are diagnosed with schizophrenia often experience the symptom of “hearing voices.” “The voices remain dominant, and most of the time they are unpleasant. They are very intrusive,” Dr. Sophia Frangou, a professor of psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told Healthline. “People have been trying to find a way to target these symptoms.”

Treating the voices Scientists believe a technique called transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy can help quell AVH. A 2015 analysis of more than a decade of research on the treatment showed that it’s effective at reducing AVH. Earlier this month, a study presented at the ECNP Conference in Paris by a group of French researchers provides further support for this form of therapy for schizophrenia. TMS essentially calls for an electromagnetic coil to be placed against the scalp. The electromagnet delivers a pulse that stimulates nerve cells in a specific region of the brain that controls mood. It’s often used to treat depression. The French researchers said they successfully pinpointed the part of the brain that’s identified with AVH. What’s more, they saw a reduction in AVH after treatment. In a controlled study, a little more than two dozen people with schizophrenia were treated with a “series of 20 Hz high-frequency magnetic pulses over two sessions a day for two days,” according to a press release. By the end of the treatment session, researchers said there was approximately 30 to 35 percent reduction in hearing voices. Roughly 9 percent of patients in the placebo group reported the same decrease. Dr. William Carpenter of the University of Maryland School of Medicine told Healthline that the study was encouraging. But he noted that more research is needed in the area. “They do have an important finding,” he said. Frangou noted that there are about 35 other studies on the use of TMS and that this report “adds to the existing evidence” that the technique can work.