The 'Saved by the Bell' star is working to raise awareness about how vaccination is the best defense against meningococcal meningitis, a rare, but serious infection that can be fatal. Photo provided by the National Meningitis Association

While rare, meningitis is a contagious disease that can develop quickly and cause death within 24 hours.

Teenagers and young adults are at increased risk of developing meningococcal meningitis.

Tiffani Thiessen is using her popularity to spread awareness about how vaccination can protect pre-teens and teenagers from meningococcal meningitis.

Actress Tiffani Thiessen is known for her teen role on the acclaimed sitcom Saved by the Bell, in which she played beloved Kelly Kapowski, head cheerleader and captain of the volleyball, swim, and softball teams at the fictional Bayside High School.

Today, Thiessen is tapping into the leadership role she played in the 90s to be a cheerleader for kids’ health. She partnered with the campaign It’s About Time: Help Stop the Clock on Meningitis launched by the National Meningitis Association (NMA) and Sanofi, to talk about how vaccination is the best defense against meningococcal meningitis, a rare, but serious infection of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

As a mother of 11- and 7-year-old children, Thiessen is urging fellow parents of pre-teens and teens to help increase rates of potentially life-saving vaccination for meningococcal meningitis.

“I think the biggest desire that I have for my children is for their safety as a mother. The last couple of years…the word vaccination has been very much in the forefront in our world…and it can be frightening; a lot of new stuff has been happening,” Thiessen told Healthline.

However, when her daughter turned 11 this year, she made sure she received the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY), which protects against meningococcal meningitis strains A, C, W, and Y.

“What people don’t understand is that as rare as [meningococcal meningitis] can be…it can be very costly and actually take your child within 24 hours, and to me…it is extremely important that we do anything we can to protect them, and that’s this vaccine,” said Thiessen.

Krystle Beauchamp knows this all too well. She teamed up with Thiessen to share her personal journey with meningococcal meningitis.

During her last semester of college in 2003, Beauchamp woke up feeling ill. As the day progressed, she experienced a severe headache and problems with mobility and vision. She mustered the strength to lie down on a campus bench and call her parents, who happened to be in town. They drove her to an emergency room, where doctors determined she had meningococcal meningitis.

“I was very sick…It’s a rapidly progressive disease. I went from a matter of waking up and not feeling too great to two to three hours later, I could barely walk, I was in pain,” Beauchamp told Healthline.

She remained in the hospital for four weeks while she recovered from damage to her liver, spleen, and gall bladder. She also experienced hearing loss.

“I still deal with some of those effects today, but for so many individuals that contract meningitis we are talking about amputations, loss of limbs, organ failure, brain damage, death, so it’s important to realize that, while I am very lucky, for so many other individuals the outcome is so severe,” said Beauchamp.

At the time, the MenACWY vaccine was not mandatory or routinely recommended by the CDC like it is today.

“Knowing what I know now and having gone through the experience I went through, if I could turn back the clock and use the information I have now, I would 100 precent make sure I was vaccinated,” Beauchamp said.