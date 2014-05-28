Sanofi and Eli Lilly and Company are pursuing regulatory approval for the switch of Cialis (tadalafil) for erectile dysfunction from prescription to over-the-counter status.

Cialis, an erectile dysfunction (ED) medication, is currently available by prescription only. Cialis was first approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2002, followed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2003, for the treatment of ED.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi acquires the exclusive rights to apply for approval of Cialis for over-the-counter (OTC) sales in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia. Sanofi also holds exclusive rights to market Cialis OTC following Sanofi’s receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. If approved, Sanofi anticipates providing Cialis OTC after the expiration of certain patents.

Vincent Warnery, senior vice president, Global Consumer Healthcare Division, Sanofi, said in a press statement, “This agreement provides us with an opportunity to work with Lilly, a leader in men’s health, to transform how this important medicine is offered to millions of men throughout the world.”

David Ricks, senior vice president, Lilly, and president, Lilly Bio-Medicines, said in the press statement, “Millions of men worldwide trust Cialis to treat ED. We are pleased to work with Sanofi to pursue a path that could allow more men who suffer from ED to obtain convenient access to a safe and reliable product without a prescription.

Ricks added,”Switching a medicine to over-the-counter is a highly regulated process that is data-driven and scientifically rigorous. Together with Sanofi, we look forward to working closely with regulatory authorities to define the proper actions and necessary precautions to help patients use over-the-counter Cialis appropriately.”

