Company decision makes it uncertain when the epinephrine injector for life-threatening anaphylaxis reactions will return to store shelves.

Sanofi executives have announced their company is ending its license and development agreement for the auto-injector Auvi-Q.

In a press release, Sanofi officials said the agreement with kaléo, Inc., formerly Intelliject Inc., would terminate later this year.

The release stated all United States and Canadian rights for Auvi-Q would return to kaléo and the Virginia-based company will decide when the product will return.

The product has been off store shelves in the U.S. since October. That’s when Sanofi issued a voluntary recall of Auvi-Q after receiving reports the auto-injector was delivering inaccurate doses to some patients.

In an email to Healthline, Sanofi officials said the recall was not a factor in their decision to end the agreement.

“Sanofi’s ongoing transformation to focus on critical therapeutic areas is the reason for the decision,” the email statement read.

Sanofi officials also referred all questions on Auvi-Q’s return to market to kaléo.

In an email to Healthline, kaléo officials said they are studying the situation.

“Sanofi is in discussions with kaléo on these terms and for an orderly transition plan. kaléo will evaluate timing and options for bringing Auvi-Q back to market,” the statement read.

