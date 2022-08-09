Share on Pinterest Health experts say salt substitutes are a good way to reduce the amount of sodium in your diet. Bruce and Rebecca Meissner/Stocksy United

The American Heart Association recommends a maximum of 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day for most people.

Researchers say salt substitutes are a good way to reduce that goal as you lower your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Experts urge caution when using salt substitutes as some contain potassium chloride, which can be detrimental to some people if taken in large quantities.

Salt substitutes could lower your risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from all causes, according to a new review of studies published in the online journal Heart.

Researchers used 21 international studies involving nearly 30,000 people in western Europe, the Western Pacific, the Americas, and South-East Asia.

They reported that reducing salt intake by switching to a salt substitute lowered blood pressure. This finding was across the board. Researchers said it didn’t matter where the person lived, their age, sex, weight, or history of high blood pressure.

Overall, salt substitutes lowered the risk:

Of early death from any cause by 11%

For cardiovascular disease by 13%

Of heart attacks by 11%

Because salt substitutes contain more potassium, the scientists looked at whether that would have adverse health effects. They reported that it did not.

Medical professionals have long known that salt consumption is a risk factor for high blood pressure. The American Heart Association recommends a maximum of 2,300 milligrams (mg) per day of salt, ideally, no more than 1,500 mg per day, especially for people with high blood pressure. Cutting back by 1,000 mg can improve your health.

People with certain health conditions should tightly regulate their salt intake.

“Adults with diagnosed high blood pressure should not consume more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day, which would be roughly half a teaspoon of salt,” Trista Best MPH, RD, LD, a consultant with Balance One Supplements, told Healthline. “Other conditions where salt intake should be regulated include those with kidney disease, history of kidney stones, or anyone susceptible to osteoporosis. This is because salt causes the kidneys to excrete calcium into the urine. This puts strain on the kidneys and potential damage to the bones.”