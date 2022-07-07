Share on Pinterest Experts recommend you thoroughly cook meat products to avoid food-borne illnesses. Maskot/Getty Images

A study by Consumer Reports concludes that salmonella can frequently be found in packages of ground chicken, beef, pork, and turkey.

Experts say ground meat is more susceptible to food-borne illnesses because of the way it is prepared.

They recommend that you cook meat products thoroughly and store them safely to avoid illness.

Firing up the barbecue this summer may produce more than just a tasty burger. It could also result in foodborne illness.

A study by Consumer Reports found nearly a third of packages of ground chicken contained salmonella while packages of ground beef, pork, and turkey also contained harmful bacteria.

“The prevalence of salmonella found in this investigation was higher than is commonly found when [the U.S. Department of Agriculture] does preventive monitoring. Given the fact that salmonella is the most common cause of foodborne-related hospitalizations and deaths, this is of concern. For consumers, it increases the importance of practicing food safety practices,” Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, the chair of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of North Florida, told Healthline.

The findings of the Consumer Reports investigation also showed that every strain of salmonella identified in packages of ground chicken was resistant to at least one type of antibiotic.

Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., a senior clinical dietitian at the UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at the University of California Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, said although the results of the investigation are concerning, they aren’t entirely surprising.

“The way we raise the vast majority of chickens/hens in this country in over-crowded, enclosed quarters significantly increases the risk that any one of them (or more) will harbor/be contaminated with salmonella and/or other bacteria that are becoming resistant to more antibiotics,” Hunnes told Healthline.

“Similar to chickens/hens, beef and dairy cattle are also often raised in crowded and close-confinement where conditions are ripe for spreading antibiotic-resistant bacteria among the herd and having meat that is contaminated with it,” she added. “More than two-thirds of antibiotic use in the U.S. occurs on factory farms that raise chicken/hens, and other livestock, including beef and dairy cows.”