A $126 million project has been launched to map the human brain at the cellular level.

Researchers say the program’s goal is to better understand how the brain ages and how conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease progress.

They said new treatments such as gene therapies could emerge from the research.

When you walk the grounds of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego, you can almost feel the presence of its namesake, the late scientist Jonas Salk, who gave the world the polio vaccine among other achievements.

Salk’s visionary legacy looms large in the Institute’s latest project to map the aging human brain.

In what appears to be a kind of neurological version of the Human Genome Project , the institute is seeking a profoundly deeper understanding of how the brain really works.

A five-year, $126 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will support a team led by Salk Institute scientists that will launch the new Center for Multiomic Human Brain Cell Atlas.

Part of the NIH’s Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative, the project will focus on learning and describing the cells that make up the human brain in molecular detail.

It will also classify brain cells into more precise subtypes and pinpoint the location of each cell in the brain.

The team will take a close look at how these features change from early to late life. While the work is complex, the goal is relatively simple: to better understand how human brains work and age.

This will also establish a baseline against which scientists will be able to compare brains with neurological or psychiatric conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, autism, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Bing Ren, Ph.D., a professor of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and a member of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, is a member of this Salk project.

“To sum it up, the program’s goal is to have a dynamic picture of the brain and an understanding of how brain cells and circuits act in time and space,” he told Healthline.

Ren said his lab at UCSD will look at chromatin modifications and gene expression. Chromatin serves as a platform for numerous cellular signals to influence gene expression.

“We need to dissect a Boeing 747. We need to decompose a very complex, well-made machine down to its circuits to understand how this beautiful machine works,” Ren said.