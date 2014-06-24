Expanded Medicaid means greater choice for patients, but also the reduction of bulk funding payments from the federal government to safety net hospitals that serve the poor.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) was designed to get more people covered by private health insurance plans and federal Medicaid insurance for the poor. With more people covered, the law allows the government to decrease other forms of federal funding, including payments known as disproportionate share hospital (DSH) allotments given to safety net hospitals that care for large numbers of poor and uninsured patients.

“DSH was created since hospitals that serve a disproportionate share of low income patients tend to incur higher than average costs,” said Kathleen Cain, senior vice president and CFO of the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Low-income patients tend to be sicker and more costly to treat, and hospital staffing levels in safety net hospitals are often higher due to the need for more specialized staff like case managers, interpreters, and eligibility workers.

Before Jan. 1 of this year, Medicaid was generally limited to low-income children, pregnant women, parents of dependent children, and the disabled—those with barriers to obtaining private medical insurance. The ACA expands the pool of those eligible for Medicaid to all individuals under the age of 65 with incomes up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that’s up to an annual income of $31,721. For an individual, that’s up to $15,521.

The Supreme Court ruled that expanding Medicaid eligibility under the ACA is optional for U.S. states. 24 states have not expanded Medicaid, and some people who are eligible for Medicaid do not sign up, leaving a gap between what the hospital spends to care for patients and what they receive back from insurers and the government. Care that hospitals offer and are not reimbursed for is called uncompensated care.

California has decided to expand Medicaid coverage, but even in this best-case scenario, DSH reductions could still hit California’s safety net hospitals with $1.38 to $1.54 billion in uncompensated care costs, report researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, and Virginia Commonwealth University in a study published earlier this month in Health Affairs.

