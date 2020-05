Researchers say it’s less common than winter sadness, but this summer ailment should not be taken lightly.

Do you dread summer? Can’t stand the heat? Does the bright sunshine drag you down?

If so, you could be experiencing a type of summer depression that can actually be quite serious.

There’s a name for it. And more importantly, there’s a way to treat it.

It’s called summer seasonal affective disorder, or summer SAD.

If that term sounds a bit familiar, you’ve probably already heard of its slightly older relative, commonly known as the winter blues.

Dr. Norman E. Rosenthal, a researcher, author, and a clinical professor of psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., was the first to identify that disorder 35 years ago.

“After we recognized the winter form of seasonal affective disorder, it soon became apparent that there was a significant minority of people who suffered in the summer in an analogous way,” Rosenthal told Healthline.

“These folks identify the summer as a time of particular difficulty for them,” he added. “They are dysfunctional, can’t get their work done. They struggle, don’t enjoy things. They have the classic symptoms of depression.”