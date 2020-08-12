Share on Pinterest Vladimir Putin announced Russia will administer a vaccine for COVID-19 before critical tests have been finished. Getty Images Russia approved its experimental coronavirus vaccine for widespread use, even before it has been tested in late-stage clinical trials, raising many concerns about safety.

Experts say the approval “breaks every guiding principle” to ensure a safe and effective vaccine.

Putin said that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute was approved for widespread use, in spite of it not having been tested in vital phase 3 clinical trials. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that the country’s healthcare regulator had approved a coronavirus vaccine for widespread use, reports Nature news . While this makes Russia the first country to do so, the experimental vaccine has not been tested in late-stage clinical trials, which are needed to know if the vaccine is safe and effective. “This announcement breaks every guiding principle you would want to have on the table to ensure a safe vaccine that maintains public trust,” said Dr. Jon Andrus, adjunct professor of global vaccinology and vaccine policy at the Milken Institute School of Public Health of George Washington University.

No phase 3 trials According to Nature, Putin said that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute was approved for widespread use, in spite of it not having been tested in phase 3 clinical trials. Russian healthcare minister Mikhail Murashko said that the experimental vaccine would be given first to healthcare workers and teachers, and then gradually rolled out to the rest of the population. Worldwide, 28 candidate vaccines are in clinical trials, including the Russian vaccine, with another 139 in preclinical stages, which includes animal testing, according to the World Health Organization . Five of these candidates are in phase 3 trials, including one from biotechnology company Moderna, in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); and another from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. Most of the vaccines that have completed early clinical trials have shown promising results. But they have not been tested yet against a placebo in widespread trials, which would show if the vaccine is safe and effective. Many vaccine experts are doubtful that the United States will see a coronavirus vaccine approved by Election Day, something President Donald Trump has said he is “optimistic” about.

Too early to know if Russia vaccine works and is safe Russia’s candidate vaccine was given to a small number of volunteers as part of phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. These trials showed that people who received the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The most common side effects were headache, fever, and pain at the site of injection. These findings are similar to what was seen with early-stage trials of other candidate vaccines. Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, wrote on Twitter that the technical hurdles to developing a candidate vaccine for COVID-19 that produces neutralizing antibodies are “not very high.” “The hard part is making a vaccine that you know actually works and [is] safe in humans,” he wrote. “That takes time.” This would require a phase 3 trial, which involves thousands of volunteers. During this testing, researchers compare the candidate vaccine to an inactive placebo. This later-stage trial is the only way to know with statistical certainty whether a vaccine protects people against infection or reduces the severity of the illness. These trials can also identify side effects that may have been missed or not detected in earlier testing. This includes a dangerous condition called “ antibody-dependent enhancement ” or ADE, in which a person who is vaccinated has more severe symptoms when they are exposed to the virus targeted by the vaccine. This has been seen with vaccines including one developed for Dengue fever. Another potential adverse effect is an asthma-like immune reaction that occurred with certain experimental vaccines against SARS, which was caused by a similar coronavirus. Identifying these types of less frequent, but serious, side effects requires giving the vaccine or a placebo to thousands or tens of thousands of people. “You may or may not see safety concerns in your phase 1 or 2 clinical studies,” said Andrus. “The bottom line is you need larger numbers.” This is also why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the safety of vaccines after they are approved. “As you get larger numbers of people vaccinated, you will then begin to see more rare side effects,” said Andrus. All vaccines, medications, and treatments carry some risks. Doing phase 3 studies and ongoing monitoring provides a better idea of what those are. “If an adverse event due to the vaccine is present, but is overwhelmed by the benefits that the vaccine provides in saving lives, then the voice of reason would say yes, let’s use the vaccine, because the risk of that adverse event is so rare,” said Andrus.