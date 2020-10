In recent years, many policies have chipped away at the rural health safety net that ensures that people living in remote areas still have access to healthcare.

When Terry Fulmer’s 90-year-old aunt fell and tore her shoulder ligaments, she had surgery in Albany, a two-hour drive from her home in rural upstate New York.

“Maybe she could have gotten care in a closer town. But her daughter lives in Albany so she had to go there because that’s where she recovered. She couldn’t feed herself, she couldn’t dress herself,” said Fulmer, Ph.D., R.N., F.A.A.N., president of the John A. Hartford Foundation in New York, a foundation dedicated to improving the care of older adults.

For people living in a city, or even in a suburb, the nearest hospital is often a short drive — or bus or subway ride — away.

This is not true for people living in rural America.

As part of a study on barriers older adults face to entering nursing homes, Carrie Henning-Smith, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.S.W., a research associate at the University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center, hears stories of people who are discharged from the hospital ending up in a nursing home four or five hours from their home — or worse.

“We talked with a discharge planner who placed someone 10 or 11 hours away from their home, which is a bit of an outlier case. But those things happen in rural communities in ways that they don’t in urban communities,” Henning-Smith, told Healthline.

In recent years, the situation has become even more dire, particularly for rural hospitals.

According to the North Carolina Rural Research Program, 80 rural hospitals have closed since 2010.

On top of that, 673 vulnerable rural hospitals are teetering on the edge, according to a 2016 report by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

