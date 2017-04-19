Bill Hughes was saved by fellow racers who knew CPR. Seven weeks later, he returned to the course to finish the 10-kilometer race.

Bill Hughes and his daughter, Bethany Gordon, had just made the turn for the halfway point in last April’s Monument 10K in Virginia when Hughes grabbed his daughter’s arm.

“Oh my gosh!” he cried before collapsing.

Gordon flipped her father over with the help of other racers. His face was bloodied from the fall and he wasn’t responsive.

“Someone said, ‘His chest isn’t moving,’ so I started chest compressions immediately because I knew it was important to do it right away,” Gordon said.

After getting about a dozen compressions in, another racer took over. Three bystanders – two of whom were race participants and all medical professionals – alternated giving CPR.

A police officer quickly arrived with an automated external defibrillator, or AED, a portable device that can shock the heart back to a normal rhythm.

Hughes was in an ambulance on his way to the hospital within about 10 minutes.

Testing at the hospital revealed Hughes needed a triple bypass, which he had a few days later. After the surgery, he began cardiac rehabilitation.

Fifty days after his cardiac arrest, he was strong enough to return to the race course and complete the second half.

He crossed the finish line with his family and some of his rescuers. He called the experience “humbling.”

“It’s overwhelming to think about how many people helped save me and all the support I’ve gotten,” said Hughes, a retired Army officer who works at the Pentagon.

