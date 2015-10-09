Gerilimzumab, a monoclonal antibody, has its first successful dosing in humans. The drug will benefit patients with RA and other inflammatory autoimmune conditions.

Pharmaceutical company RuiYi has announced the beginning of human trials of a novel, best-in-class antibody that can be used for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other autoimmune ailments.

The monoclonal antibody is called gerilimzumab. It works against a cytokine called IL-6.

Patients with RA and other inflammatory autoimmune ailments may benefit from this discovery.

The pharmaceutical industry is poised to benefit as well as IL-6 inhibitors creep into the market for RA drugs.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren is the CEO at arGEN-X, a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on using antibodies in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune illnesses like RA.

“The first human dosing of gerilimzumab marks significant progress for this exciting antibody product candidate,” Van Hauwermeiren said in a press statement.

“Gerilimzumab is a very innovative antibody,” added Joe Zhou, president and CEO of Genor Biopharma, in a statement to the press. “It targets a safe and validated pathway and has pharmacologic properties that allow tremendous potential for affordability. We are excited about this important step in the development of gerilimzumab.”

