A new study shows that the high cost of treating disease, not an aging population with chronic conditions, is the driving force behind rising healthcare costs.

Is a growing number of sick patients responsible for rising healthcare costs in the U.S.—or has the cost of treating each patient increased?

Martha Starr, Ph.D., an associate professor at American University, and Ana Aizcorbe, Ph.D., a research professor at Virginia Tech University, analyzed the data to find out. They’ve published their results in this month’s issue of Health Affairs. They report that higher prices for treatment make up about 70 percent of the recent growth in healthcare spending.

They assessed information on surveys conducted between 1980 and 2006. They evaluated various segments of Americans who had different diseases, along with the cost of services used to treat them. Aizcorbe said they used data that covered a longer time period and a larger number of healthcare issues than previous studies had.

The researchers found that the growing incidence of disease raised spending by just 0.5 percent per year, compared with 2.5 percent for rising cost per case.

“Rising costs of treatment have had a much greater impact on driving up average spending than increased disease prevalence,” Starr said. This is why solutions to the problem must focus on slowing the growth of spending on procedures, treatments, and drugs used to treat diseases, she added.

Mounting prescription-drug costs are part of the equation, and the rising prices contributed nearly one percentage point to the 2.5 percent annual growth in treatment costs during the 26-year period studied.



“More people are taking medications on a long-term basis, and the costs per prescription have been going up, up, up,” Starr said. Recent data indicates that the growth in drug prices could be tapering off, but no one knows whether the slowdown will last.