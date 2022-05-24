The investigators reviewed global sleep data collected from accelerometer-based sleep-tracking wristbands. The data, made anonymous before review, included 7 million nightly sleep records from more than 47,000 adults across 68 countries spanning all continents except for Antarctica.

Rising global temperatures due to climate change could mean a worse night’s sleep for your family. ​​​​According to a report published in the journal One Earth , rising temperatures are suboptimal for human sleep health.

Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, a New York State-licensed psychologist, certified school psychologist, and director at Comprehend the Mind, says if your body reaches an uncomfortable internal temperature (either too cold or too warm), it can affect your sleep, but it’s mostly when it’s too hot that there’s an issue.

“More often than not, it’s warmth that can wake you up,” says Hafeez. “When you’re toowarm, it can make you toss and turn throughout the night, trying to get cooler.”

Warm temperatures in the evening and during the night negatively impact our sleep by causing more awakenings from sleep and less REM and slow-wave sleep (deep sleep), says Dr. Stephanie Stahl, an Indiana University Health Sleep Medicine physician. The optimal bedroom temperature during sleep is 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit for most people, says Stahl.

Dr. Shalini Paruthi, medical co-director at St. Luke’s Hospital, Sleep Medicine and Research Center, and co-chair of SLEEP 2021, says the warmer outdoor temperatures can mean warmer indoor temperatures, too. This is particularly the case since homes may be expensive to cool, she notes.

Longer days play a role in sleep health, too.

Light and darkness are key factors in how we regulate our sleep. Hafeez explains how exposure to light stimulates the area in the brain that controls body temperature and hormones like melatonin.

“As the sun sets, melatonin levels increase and stay elevated for about 12 hours. This directly affects how sleepy or awake we feel. So, the changing sunrise and sunset times in these warmer months can affect melatonin levels and when you start to feel sleepy at night. During the summer, the sun sets later, so you may not begin to feel tired until later,” says Hafeez.

The upside is that more sunlight hopefully encourages people to go outdoors for walks and exercise in sunlight, which is vital for resetting our internal clock every day, says Paruthi.

Stahl adds that sunlight in the morning can lead to improved daytime energy levels, a higher sleep drive at night, and better sleep quality. “So take advantage of the sunlight in the morning but avoid it in the evening.”