Palliative care, one of the fastest growing specialties in medicine, supplements care for patients with both long- and short-term medical needs. With 78 million Baby Boomers expected to live longer, many with chronic conditions, providing adequate care for them continues to put pressure on the U.S. healthcare system. According to the U.S. Administration on Aging, a person currently aged 65 can expect, on average, to live to the age of 84, the highest life expectancy rate for Americans in history. That means more people will be living with long-term, chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and arthritis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 50 percent of U.S. adults are living with a chronic condition. Palliative care, a rapidly growing field, will likely be filling many of the gaps in healthcare coverage in the future.

What Is Palliative Care? Palliative care involves many facets of disease care, going far beyond treatment for the major symptoms. For example, when a person is diagnosed with cancer, there are many uncertainties, including how to tell their kids, how it will interfere with their career, or if they have enough money to pay for treatment. "You need palliative care right then," Dr. Diane Meier, director of the Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC), told Healthline. "You might have a disease that may be cured, but you need it to understand what's likely to happen when you start treatment." Palliative caregivers can help patients understand the condition and plan for care, as well as assist with family issues and prepare them for what may come down the road. Later in treatment, if a person experiences fatigue, weakness, or "chemo brain," a short-term course of Ritalin may help. Steroids may also help improve mood and increase the patient's energy. "These are things oncologists don't typically think about," Meier said. "Their job is to treat the cancer."