Penn State research team says three-fold increase in autism cases is largely impacted by changing diagnostic criteria.

Cases of autism, as the figures show, are on the rise, puzzling many as to why this developmental disorder now affects one in every 68 children.

Some believe the higher rates are related to vaccines, although studies show that is not the case . Other signs point to genetics and other factors.

But new research says the three-fold increase of autism cases is because of how diagnostic criteria has changed over the years.

The evidence, they say, is that children in special education classes are being diagnosed with autism more and other developmental disorders less.

In a new study published Wednesday in the American Journal of Medical Genetics, researchers at Penn State University examined 11 years of special education enrollment data, with an average of 6.2 million children per year.

While they observed no increase in children enrolled in special ed classes, they observed the rise in children diagnosed with autism coincided with an equal decrease in students diagnosed with other intellectual disabilities.

Lead researcher Santhosh Girirajan, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State, said researchers have been struggling to sort developmental disorders into categories based on observable clinical features.

However, he said, it gets even more complicated with autism because every individual can show a different combination of features.

“The tricky part is how to deal with individuals who have multiple diagnoses because the set of features that define autism is commonly found in individuals with other cognitive or neurological deficits,” he said in a press release.

