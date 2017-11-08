Researchers suggest adding baking soda to water to rinse apples and other produce. Here’s some other tips from experts on cleaning fruits and vegetables. Share on Pinterest Rinsing an apple under the kitchen tap may remove dirt. However, new research suggests that adding baking soda to the water is the best way to remove pesticide residue. The researchers from the University of Massachusetts compared three different methods for washing apples. They included tap water, a tap water and baking soda solution, and a commercial bleach often used on produce. They found the 1 percent baking soda and water solution to be the most effective at reducing pesticides. “Tap water can remove some pesticide residues, but adding some baking soda to the tap makes it more powerful,” Lili He, PhD, an author of the study and assistant professor in the Department of Food Sciences at the University of Massachusetts, told Healthline. Pesticides can assist with increasing crop yield by preventing bugs, bacteria, and mold. But concerns have been raised over the potential health effects of pesticides on humans who eat the produce. Previous studies by He found that pesticides can penetrate into plant tissues, making it difficult to wash pesticides away.

How the study was conducted In this study, He and her colleagues sought to examine the best method to remove such pesticides. They applied two commonly used pesticides to organic Gala apples. They then washed the apples using each method for two minutes at a time. After that time period, the baking soda solution had been the most successful at reducing pesticide residue. It took around 12 to 15 minutes for the baking soda solution to remove 80 percent of one form of the pesticide and 96 percent of the other. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Data Program collects data on pesticide residues in food. The most recent data available, from the 2015 annual report, found that when pesticide residue is found on food, it’s almost always at a level below the tolerances set down by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). More than 99 percent of the products sampled by the Pesticide Data Program had residue below the EPA tolerance levels.

Pesticides and produce Lauri Wright, PhD, an assistant professor in public health at the University of South Florida, says consumers shouldn’t be worried about pesticides on their produce. “Pesticides present on fruits and vegetables pose little to no health risk due to low levels of pesticides actually on those foods. Pesticides help to keep destructive pests away from crops, which results in more plants surviving and a larger harvest. Greater harvest mean that there is a greater availability of fruits and vegetables and the prices are lower. Because of the minimal health risks associated with pesticide use and close monitoring, the pros outweigh the cons,” Wright told Healthline. She added the greatest risk for consumers from unwashed fruit and vegetables isn’t from pesticides. Rather, it’s from foodborne illness. “Consumers should wash their fruits and vegetables with a vinegar solution to decrease bacteria and prevent any illness such as E. coli,” Wright said.