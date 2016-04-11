In one of the most comprehensive studies examining income and life expectancy, researchers find people with money live longer than those without wealth.

The median life expectancy of the richest people in Salt Lake City, Utah, is about 88 years old.

The poorest folks in Gary, Indiana, live to about 77 years, regardless of their race.

This contrast is one example of the differences in income and life expectancy appearing today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Besides being political talking points during an election year, the top 1 percent, or those whose annual household incomes exceed $430,000, typically outlive those in the bottom 1 percent by an average of 15 years for men and 10 years for women, according to the new study.

The expected lifespans of the top 5 percent, on average, grew by 2.3 years for men and 2.9 years for women. For those at the bottom 5 percent, those increases were only 0.3 years for men and 0.04 years for women.

Using data from 1.4 billion tax records from 1999 to 2014, along with Social Security Administration death records, researchers at Stanford, Harvard, MIT, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury found that while higher income was associated with living longer, its effects varied across the country.

According to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, 14.8 percent of Americans—or 46.7 million people—live in poverty, a trend that hasn’t changed much over the past four years. The median annual household income in 2014, the latest year data is available, was $53,657.

Regardless of income, the most common causes of death in the United States continue to be heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, and accidents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

