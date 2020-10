Pharmacists team up with a university for a program allowing pharmacists to deliver a single dose of doxycycline to people who think they may have Lyme disease. Share on Pinterest Rapid treatment with antibiotics is the best prevention against Lyme disease. Now, an initiative led by the University of Rhode Island (URI) is attempting to speed up Lyme disease treatment by allowing pharmacists to deliver a single dose of doxycycline. That would allow people with tick bites to initially skip going to the doctor and start treatment sooner. A collaborative agreement has been reached between Dr. Fredric Silverblatt of South County Hospital and a pair of local pharmacies. Silverblatt is URI’s College of Pharmacy infectious disease specialist. The agreement establishes screening and administration procedures for people who are at least 8 years old, have had a deer tick attached to their body for 36 hours or longer, and had the tick removed no more than 72 hours prior to seeking treatment. The procedure mirrors the Lyme treatment protocols outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since June, pharmacists at Seaside Pharmacy in Westerly, Rhode Island and Green Line Apothecary in South Kingstown, Rhode Island have been authorized to deliver a single, 200-milligram (mg) dose of doxycycline to eligible patients. A 2001 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine concluded that such prophylactic treatment could reduce the risk of developing Lyme disease by up to 87 percent.

Quicker, cheaper treatment People with tick bites can seek care at a hospital emergency room, with their primary care physician, or at a walk-in medical clinic. However, each of these settings can involve significant cost and — outside of the emergency room — limited hours, according to Anita Jacobson, PharmD. Jacobson is a URI clinical associate professor of pharmacy who is in charge of training the pharmacists involved in the URI initiative. “Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare professionals,” she told Healthline. “This is a situation where timeliness is important, so people who have been bitten and are concerned can go to a pharmacy — which has weekend and nighttime hours — and be evaluated in a timely and cost-effective fashion.” Pharmacist Christina Procaccianti said in a press statement that she delivered about 20 doses of the antibiotic in the first three weeks of the program. “It’s been much more popular than I thought it would be,” she said. “If this can prevent one case of Lyme disease, it’s worth it.” Procaccianti noted that the service could be especially useful to visitors who get a tick bite on vacation and otherwise might wait until they get home to be treated by their own physician.