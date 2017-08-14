Pharmacists team up with a university for a program allowing pharmacists to deliver a single dose of doxycycline to people who think they may have Lyme disease.

Rapid treatment with antibiotics is the best prevention against Lyme disease.

Now, an initiative led by the University of Rhode Island (URI) is attempting to speed up Lyme disease treatment by allowing pharmacists to deliver a single dose of doxycycline.

That would allow people with tick bites to initially skip going to the doctor and start treatment sooner.

A collaborative agreement has been reached between Dr. Fredric Silverblatt of South County Hospital and a pair of local pharmacies. Silverblatt is URI’s College of Pharmacy infectious disease specialist.

The agreement establishes screening and administration procedures for people who are at least 8 years old, have had a deer tick attached to their body for 36 hours or longer, and had the tick removed no more than 72 hours prior to seeking treatment.

The procedure mirrors the Lyme treatment protocols outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since June, pharmacists at Seaside Pharmacy in Westerly, Rhode Island and Green Line Apothecary in South Kingstown, Rhode Island have been authorized to deliver a single, 200-milligram (mg) dose of doxycycline to eligible patients.