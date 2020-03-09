Share on Pinterest Researchers and experts say people with rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to have major cardiovascular events, such as stroke and heart attack. Getty Images

A new study says people with rheumatoid arthritis face a higher risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke.

The Arthritis Foundation also notes that people with rheumatoid arthritis face a 50 percent higher risk for heart disease than the general population.

Experts say regular exercise is a good way for people with rheumatoid arthritis to reduce pain and lower their risk for cardiovascular disease.

It’s not just your joints that rheumatoid arthritis can affect.

It can also affect your heart.

A new study published in the journal RMD Open concluded that the presence of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) may be associated with an increased risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, also known as MACE.

The researchers said the increased association was more common in cases of RA that are either seropositive or considered to be active.

In the study, the researchers assessed this risk for MACE and death in people with RA who were required to have a cardiac CT scan for chest pain.

“In patients referred to cardiac CT due to chest pain, we found a trend of an association between RA and the combined primary outcome, supporting that RA per se, but in particular seropositive and active RA, may increase the risk [for coronary artery disease] even after initial [coronary artery disease] diagnosis and treatment,” the researchers said in a statement.

The data used for this registry was obtained from the Western Denmark Heart Registry and Danish National Patient Registry between 2008 and 2016.

The outcome of the study found a mix of cardiac events, such as myocardial infarction, percutaneous coronary intervention, ischemic or unspecified stroke, coronary artery bypass grafting, and other causes of death.