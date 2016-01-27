According to a new study of autoimmune patients, neuropsychiatric symptoms were found to be common among those with RA. Share on Pinterest It makes sense that those who live with a chronic illness or disability may occasionally feel down or depressed about their health status. But new research shows a stronger-than-expected link between serious neuropsychiatric symptoms and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The comprehensive review, published in Autoimmunity Reviews, concluded that not only can RA affect the joints and tendons as well as other organs, but it can also have some effect on the central nervous system, spine, and brain. This goes far beyond mood swings. “Neuropsychiatric manifestations — especially mood disorders and headache — are frequently observed in RA,” lead author Dr. Andrei Joaquim from the Department of Neurology at State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in São Paolo, Brazil said in a statement. “It is of paramount importance for neurologists and rheumatologists to understand the nuances of neurological symptoms in RA patients for a proper diagnosis and an adequate treatment.” Read More: A Simple Blood Test Could Predict Rheumatoid Arthritis Up to 16 Years in Advance »

Mental Health Side Effects The researchers concluded that neurological manifestations of RA could include, but are not limited to, peripheral neuropathy (nerve pain,), migraine headaches, "brain fog," cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and even seizures. Some studies have even shown links between autism spectrum disorders and inflammatory autoimmune conditions like RA. Others have investigated the prevalence of bipolar disorder with the disease. Many studies and articles have discussed the existence of suicidal thoughts and tendencies in patients with chronic illnesses such as RA. The UNICAMP study focused mainly on headache, depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment. The researchers found that headaches were the leading neuropsychiatric condition found in RA patients. However, whether these headaches were from the disease process itself, co-existing health problems, or the medications used in treatment remains unknown. The study also showed that up to 40 percent of patients acknowledge having, or have been diagnosed with, depression. That is a higher rate than the general population. The researchers found that anywhere from 21 to 70 percent of RA patients experience anxiety.