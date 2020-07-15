Share on Pinterest Researchers say the presence of “PRIME cells” in a person’s bloodstream may indicate up to a week in advance when a rheumatoid arthritis flare-up might occur. Getty Images

Researchers say a previously unidentified type of cell may be able to help predict when rheumatoid arthritis flare-ups might occur.

They’ve identified “PRIME cells” that they say appear in the bloodstream about a week before a flare-up happens.

They say more evidence is needed, but if their research proves to be true, it could help develop preventive treatments for these flares.

What if you could predict a rheumatoid arthritis flare-up before it happened?

It may sound far-fetched, but there’s no crystal ball needed.

A new study published today indicates that predicting — and therefore potentially being proactive in the treatment of — rheumatoid arthritis flares might be possible.

The research reports that a previously unidentified type of cell might be able to forewarn of forthcoming rheumatoid arthritis (RA) symptoms such as flare-ups. The cells may also play a role in the activity of a flare.

These newly discovered units have been dubbed “PRIME cells.”

Dr. Robert B. Darnell, an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Maryland, and his team reported that these PRIME cells seem to accumulate in the bloodstream for the week prior to disease flare-ups.

According to their findings, the discovery of this PRIME cell accumulation could lead to the ability to better predict when the pain, swelling, stiffness, and fatigue of a flare-up might happen.

This discovery could also potentially provide avenues for new or repurposed RA treatments, or even pathways to reversing or quelling the painful ailment.

Being able to be preemptive about flares means that patients and doctors can work together to mitigate painful and exhausting symptoms of a rheumatoid flare before it fully strikes, at which point it sometimes feels “too late” to treat.

“PRIME cells are one thing you might want to target to arrest the flare before it happens,” Darnell said in a press release. “That’s the ideal of medical science — to know enough about a disease that you can put your finger on what’s about to make someone sick.”