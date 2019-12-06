Share on Pinterest Researchers say exercise can help people with rheumatoid arthritis avoid cognitive difficulties such as brain fog. Getty Images

A new study concludes that exercise can lower the risk of cognitive decline for people with rheumatoid arthritis.

Past studies have reported that rheumatoid arthritis can increase difficulties with cognition such as brain fog.

People with rheumatoid arthritis tell Healthline that exercise helps them both mentally and physically.

Is exercise the key to better cognition in people with rheumatoid arthritis?

It just might be.



A recent study reports that people who have rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and are physically active also have better cognitive function.

The researchers reported that people with RA who exercise are better off in terms of brain health and memory than people with the disease who lead a more sedentary lifestyle.

This is despite the fact that some studies have shown that people with autoimmune diseases have a higher risk of cognitive difficulties.



The latest findings were from a 10-year study conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

It was a cohort of participants that included 1,219 people who self-reported on living with doctor-diagnosed, active RA.

As a part of the study, the participants were instructed to report annually on their perceived cognition, cognitive capacity, and/or cognitive dysfunction.

Cognitive dysfunction or impairment can be described as any cognitive issue that may negatively affect the performance of daily activities. It may include or be linked with other issues such as brain fog, memory problems, fatigue, anxiety, and depression.

Brain fog is an often-reported and mysterious symptom that can be associated with RA and similar conditions. It may cause forgetfulness, mental fatigue, or feeling like one is in a dreamlike state and can’t think clearly.

It’s not known why brain fog is a symptom associated with RA.