Experts say proper eye hygiene can lower the risk of eye infections. Carol Yepes/Getty Images

Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious eye infection that can lead to sight loss.

About 85 percent of cases occur in people who wear contact lenses.

Researchers say people who wear reusable contact lenses have a higher risk of contracting the infection than those who wear disposable lenses do.

Experts say you can lower your risk of infection by properly storing contact lenses when you’re not wearing them and by making sure your hands are clean when putting the lenses in.

People who wear reusable contact lenses are at higher risk of contracting a rare but serious eye infection than those who use daily disposable contacts, a new study published in the journal Ophthalmology finds.

Experts say the report is a warning to contact lens wearers to practice good hygiene.

The study from a team of researchers from University College London and Moorfields Eye Hospital reports that reusable contact lens wearers were almost four times as likely to contract Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) than users of disposable contacts.

“Contact lenses cause microabrasions and disruption of the epithelium of the cornea, the front layer of the front of the eye,” Dr. Yuna Rapoport, an ophthalmologist with Manhattan Eye in New York, told Healthline. “This makes the cornea more susceptible to any pathogens that are opportunistic… Basically, contact lenses change and decrease the integrity of the corneal epithelium and Acantheomeba adheres to an irregular cornea easier as well as a contact lens surface, thus increasing the risk of keratitis in contact lens wearers.”

The study findings were based on a comparison between 83 Moorfields Eye Hospital patients with AK and a control group of 122 people with other eye conditions.

Overall, the risk of developing AK was 3.8 times higher among reusable contact wearers, according to researchers. They estimated that 30 to 62 percent of AK cases could be prevented by switching from reusable to daily disposable lenses.

“If economically feasible switching to daily disposables eliminates some of these risk factors,” Dr. Alexander Solomon, a surgical neuro-ophthalmologist and strabismus surgeon at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California, told Healthline.

Solomon also advised wearing glasses when possible to minimize the risk of infection from contacts.

“I found that when I stopped using my contact lenses regularly, switching to the daily disposables became more affordable and was by far the safer option,” he said.