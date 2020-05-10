We talked to the healthcare workers who volunteered to go to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Share on Pinterest Hospitals had to reach out to members of the medical community far and wide. Fortunately, many have come to their assistance. Getty Images Since March COVID-19 has nearly pushed the American healthcare system to a breaking point. To take on the deluge of patients with COVID-19, or who potentially had an infection with the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, hospitals had to reach out to members of the medical community far and wide. Fortunately, many have come to their assistance. Retired physicians, doctors in private practice, and even medical students just barely out of school have volunteered to help in the fight against this pandemic. Although they come from different backgrounds, what unites them is a shared drive to heed the call, and to lend a hand in this catastrophe. Healthline recently got the chance to speak with several of these individuals. Here are their stories. Share on Pinterest Dr. Haydee Brown has volunteered to help with COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the Bronx. Photo via Dr. Haydee Brown

Dr. Haydee Brown, orthopedic surgeon Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Haydee Brown, an orthopedic surgeon and member of the advocacy group Physicians for Patient Protection, was running a successful private practice. But, as elective surgeries ground to a halt due to the pandemic, so did her workload. She’s since volunteered to help with COVID-19 patients at the Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx through New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Medical Reserve Corps. Brown’s personal life has also been upended by the pandemic: She lost her brother-in-law to COVID-19 this month. Brown had also planned to be married this month, but had to call off the wedding due to the pandemic. Instead, she’s voluntarily working alongside doctors in the ER. What is the state of mind right now among you and your colleagues? Brown: We were very determined and a bit frustrated that we haven’t, or at that time we hadn’t, figured out how to “cure it,” and that’s frustrating in medicine. I’m an orthopedic surgeon, so that’s the difference between me and an internal medicine doctor. Things in ortho don’t work and you fix it. I think the inability to stop this was a bit frustrating, and the fact that we didn’t understand things. For example, I had a patient in his 40s who really didn’t have any medical problems at all. He walked in, and in the course of 6 hours we ended up putting him on a vent. It’s just how rapidly they decline. How worried are you about your own health? Brown: I’m definitely concerned. But if you take the correct precautions and have the right PPE, you should be fine. So, my fiancee is actually a firefighter here in Harlem, so he is on the front lines and I am on the front lines, so we discussed what we would want done in the event that either of us became very ill, as well as the precautions we’d take. So, making sure before entering the apartment that we are completely decontaminated, and just trying to follow safety mechanisms to be as safe as possible. Has anything shocked you being back at a large hospital under these circumstances? Brown: When I walked into the hospital, one thing that was immediately alarming was that there’s something called a “rapid response,” and rapid response is just on the overhead system, and there’s a team of people that will go to whatever floor to deal with a patient that is critically ill. Usually in the hospital, you can hear rapid response once every couple of times a day. But there were rapid responses multiple times an hour. Every time you hear that, that’s someone that’s on the edge. What stands out positively in your time at the hospital? Brown: The staff, although overworked and hungry and tired and extremely frustrated, were really warm and welcoming, and also very compassionate for these patients who are incredibly scared, who are by themselves. I think it showed the best of who we are as clinicians and physicians, to try and provide comfort for people at this time.

Dr. Gerry Cordani, retired internal medicine physician Dr. Gerry Cordani, an internal medicine doctor with 5 decades of experience, has been retired for 8 years. At 75 years old, he's in a high-risk category for COVID-19. Despite that danger, he now works alongside doctors at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital in Long Island, New York, as a physician liaison. He came back to work after, admittedly, "feeling guilty about sitting around." As a physician liaison, Cordani makes daily rounds and assists physicians by making calls to patients' families. He's required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), although he doesn't have direct exposure to patients. What motivated you to help out during this pandemic? Cordani: I was sitting about home about 3 weeks ago. The social distancing thing didn't really affect my life too much; I live a pretty quiet lifestyle. I do my watercolors and get out and walk around. I saw one of my fellow doctors on TV… she was coming back to volunteer. When I saw her, I got motivated. You have a little inner voice. We all have an inner voice, and I just said, "I've got to do something. I can't sit here, and if I can contribute, then let me contribute." What does your family think of your decision? Cordani: I didn't ask too many people about whether I should do it or not. I just made that decision. My kids are not happy. They are worried about me, but at the same time I think they are proud I'm doing something. Do you have any experiences that stand out since you've been back? Cordani: The second patient I called when I arrived, all of a sudden I noticed the name of a family. It was one of my old patients from 15 years ago. She heard my name, and her mother was dying, and she couldn't visit her mother. And when she heard my voice it was really almost a spiritual experience of having one of my old patients, and here her mother is dying. Her mother died over the next 3 days. She was in her 90s. It was very comforting to her to know that I was involved in letting her know what was happening. How long do you think you're going to keep this up? Cordani: I'll probably continue until I'm not needed anymore. I think we're starting to see a slowdown. They are trying to open up some non-COVID floors and get elective surgery back again. My sense is another week or 10 days. and I might get back to doing some watercolors. Dr. Lei Alexander Qin talks about graduating medical school amid a pandemic. Photo via Dr. Lei Alexander Qin