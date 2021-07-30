Share on Pinterest Restaurants and bars in some cities have begun to require that customers show proof of vaccination before they’re allowed to dine indoors. Medical experts say it’s a responsible move that may help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Grandbrothers/Getty Images

Some bars and restaurants are requiring customers to show proof of vaccination if they want to dine inside.

Medical experts say this is a brave and bold move to protect customers and help with public health measures against COVID-19.

They also say allowing only vaccinated people indoors at bars and restaurants will help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on July 27 that fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks inside in locations where transmission of the coronavirus is high, some bars and restaurants took a stance on stopping the spread and protecting their patrons.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in San Francisco, restaurants in the Bay Area like 7 Stills Brewery and Distillery and clubs like Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio are requiring that customers show proof of vaccination if they want to dine or visit inside their venues.

The manager for 7 Stills Brewery and Distillery told NBC News that they are accepting vaccination cards or photos of the cards as proof of vaccination.

Several restaurants in New York, including Union Square Cafe and Gramercy Tavern, announced they will also begin requiring customers to show proof of vaccination before they’re allowed to dine indoors.

Medical professionals like Dr. Sunitha Posina, an internist in New York City, say this is a responsible move.

“I think it is a great idea. The current concern is the spread amongst unvaccinated people and putting themselves at great risk of becoming infected. There is an increase in the new number of cases in multiple states throughout the country,” Posina told Healthline.

Noah Greenspan, PT, board certified clinical specialist in cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy, says the requirements are a good way to keep customers safe.

“With bars and restaurants reopening, there will obviously be people congregating, eating, drinking, and speaking in close proximity, who aren’t wearing masks because, well, that’s what people do in bars and restaurants,” he told Healthline.

Although from a health perspective, this choice is a safe one, Greenspan points out that bars and restaurants may experience pushback from customers who have different views on the use of masks and vaccinations.

“This can potentially range from verbal or even physical abuse to the loss of income threatening the business itself… I would like to express my appreciation for businesses and other organizations that are willing to take a bold stand in the interest of public safety and prioritizing the well-being of all over any individual, especially when the stakes are so high,” he said.