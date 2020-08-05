Share on Pinterest Within the first few weeks of the 2020 baseball season, several MLB teams have already reported positive COVID-19 test results among both players and staff. Getty Images

Several professional sports leagues, including the MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS, are resuming play or getting set to open modified seasons amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The various leagues are using different models to minimize risk and exposure, including limiting travel or keeping players and staff within a “bubble.”

The MLB is already experiencing outbreaks with both players and support staff testing positive for the virus.

While health experts applaud the precautions and use of rapid testing by the MLB, they’re concerned about the overall message that the return of professional sports may send to the public.

Major League Baseball is hoping to finish up its modified season, but recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 are highlighting how quickly the new coronavirus can spread if even just one person breaks the rules.

The league opened last week, using a model where teams limit travel to smaller geographic regions and players stay secluded in hotel rooms.

But like everything with the new coronavirus, those plans are better on paper than in person.

Earlier this week, 13 St. Louis Cardinals players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN.

At the end of July, more than half of the Miami Marlins team had tested positive, postponing their schedule and putting the future of their season in jeopardy as they look to bring in more players.

That’s after one player broke quarantine to go to a strip club for chicken wings.

At the same time, multiple tests among six teams have forced them to postpone their games, highlighting how far the new coronavirus has embedded itself in the United States.

The infections are early tests to see how the return of professional sports — baseball, soccer, hockey, and soon others — can provide a glimpse at prepandemic normalcy, even if ticket holders have to stay at home while cardboard cutouts or empty seats take their place.

But even physical or social distancing guidelines couldn’t stop the L.A. Dodgers and Houston Astros from settling an old score with a bench-clearing brawl.

While experts say the MLB’s traveling method could open them up to a host of problems as support staff and others are vulnerable to the conditions around them, other professional sports are being much more stringent.