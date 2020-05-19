Share on Pinterest Canadian researchers say age 19 is a good balance between responsible use and health issues. Getty Images Canadian researchers say the legal age to use marijuana recreationally should be 19.

They say age 19 is a balance between preventing drug addiction and keeping young adults from misusing other types of drugs.

Experts say the study has some valid conclusions, but there are concerns about the impact of cannabis on brain development before age 25. In the United States, you have to be 21 years old to buy alcohol. But Canadian researchers say that the legal age to use marijuana recreationally should be 19 — more or less the same as the legal drinking age in Canada. “Contrary to the Canadian federal government’s recommendation of 18 and the medical community’s support for 21 or 25, 19 is the optimal minimum legal age for non-medical cannabis use,” Hai Van Nguyen, PhD, an associate professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada and a lead study author, said in a press statement. “Keeping the legal age below 21 may strike a balance between potential increases in underground markets and illegal use, and avoiding the adverse outcomes associated with starting to use cannabis at an earlier age.” Marijuana has been legalized across Canada. It’s also been decriminalized or legalized in 42 states in the U.S. In Canada, provinces have set the minimum legal use age at 18 or 19, generally tracking the legal age for alcohol use. Debate continues, however, on whether the marijuana use age should be increased to 21 in Canada.

What the study uncovered The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health, includes recommendations based on a review of research into first use of marijuana relative to later tobacco use as well as educational attainment, and physical and mental health measures. Researchers found, for example, that those who first used cannabis at age 18 were more likely to smoke cigarettes later in life than those who first used cannabis at age 19 or 20. Initiation of marijuana use at ages 19 or higher also was associated with higher educational completion rates, better general health, and better mental health. “The lower level of completed education reported in those who first used cannabis at an earlier age may reflect poor neurological development or a higher dropout rate from further education,” said Nguyen. “It is also possible that those who initiate cannabis use early may use it as a gateway for further illicit drug use, resulting in poorer health in later life, which may explain the poor general or mental health scores recorded in the study.” Outcomes were not improved with cannabis initiation at ages 20 or above, however. “We found that most later life outcomes are better for individuals starting cannabis at age 19 than those starting it at age 18 but not worse than those starting cannabis between age 20 and 25,” Nguyen and Shweta Mital, a PhD student at Memorial University and a study co-author, wrote in a commentary accompanying the study. “These results imply that age 19 is the optimal (minimum legal age) for cannabis use.” Age 19 “is high enough to address concerns over potential adverse outcomes associated with using cannabis at young age, while low enough to discourage the illegal market for the underage,” wrote Nguyen and Mital.