The number of older homebound people in the United States has hit 2 million and researchers expect that figure to rise in the near future.

The next time you hear someone pat themselves on the back because their grandma is still living in her own place, consider this: Almost 6 percent of the Medicare population, or 2 million Americans, are homebound, meaning they rarely or never leave their house.

That’s more than the 1.4 million people estimated to be living in nursing homes.

The first national estimate of the older homebound population in the United States is part of a new study about the epidemiology of the homebound published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal this week.

Epidemiology is the science of studying the factors that determine the frequency and distribution of disease, injury, and other health-related events and their causes. This study’s focus was elderly people with assorted ailments.

The lead author is Katherine Ornstein, Ph.D., M.P.H., assistant professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

The numbers are no surprise to Ornstein, who said previous studies came up with similar estimates. But the numbers in this study “may be helpful for developing and evaluating the effectiveness of initiatives and programs to care for the homebound,” she said.

Read More: Dealing with Isolation »