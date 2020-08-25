Share on Pinterest Researchers say even small amounts of caffeine can result in a higher risk of negative health outcomes in infants. Getty Images

In a new study, researchers say guidelines for caffeine consumption for pregnant women need to be revised.

They state that any amount of caffeine consumed during pregnancy can increase the risk of low birth rate, miscarriage, and stillbirth.

Experts note that the study is observational and despite the increases, the risk for these pregnancy outcomes is still low overall.

Pregnant women might want to avoid drinking even a single daily cup of coffee, tea, or caffeinated soda, a new analysis of existing research suggests.

The review looked at more than 1,000 existing studies pared down to 48 observational studies and meta-analyses published over the past 20 years.

From it, researchers concluded that any caffeine consumption was associated with an increased risk of negative pregnancy outcomes, including miscarriage, stillbirth, low birth weight, and childhood acute leukemia.

Within this analysis of studies, prior research showed risks of miscarriage from caffeine consumption increasing 7 to 14 percent for each increment of 100 milligrams (mg) of caffeine consumed.

The risks of stillbirth were estimated to increase 9 to 19 percent per 100 mg of caffeine consumed.

The risk of low birth weight was calculated at increasing 10 percent per 100 mg caffeine consumed.

The average cup of coffee has around 95 mg of caffeine.

The studies analyzed also indicated a 43 percent or higher risk of childhood leukemia in children born to mothers who consumed a high amount of caffeine during pregnancy.

It also listed increased risks of the disease at any level of consumption.

“Current advice is not consistent with the level of threat indicated by biological plausibility of harm and extensive empirical evidence of actual harm,” wrote Jack E. James, PhD, the study’s lead author and a professor of psychology at Reykjavik University in Iceland. “Accordingly, current health recommendations concerning caffeine consumption during pregnancy are in need of radical revision. Specifically, the cumulative scientific evidence supports pregnant women and women contemplating pregnancy being advised to avoid caffeine.”

For example, current recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and other groups state that consuming less than 200 mg per day of caffeine is not associated with an increased risk of miscarriage or preterm birth.

However, researchers say their recent analysis indicates that assumption might not be true.