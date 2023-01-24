Share on Pinterest Researchers say they found no significant difference in the way IVF-conceived children and other kids develop. Tom Werner/Getty Images In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a commonly used method for conception.

Scientists wanted to find out if IVF could lead to an increased risk of mental or physical disorders.

Initial findings indicate that IVF-conceived children do not have any developmental or educational disadvantages. Deciding to raise a child is perhaps the most consequential decision a person can make. A family can take any number of forms and the route to starting or expanding a family is no different. For a variety of reasons, some people may choose to conceive using in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF is the most commonly used method of assisted reproductive technology and over the past decade its use has more than doubled in the United States. IVF births now account for about 2% of births annually. However, the long-term outcomes for children conceived via IVF have not been thoroughly studied. For this reason, researchers wanted to find out if IVF can lead to an increased risk of various disorders or delays. The results of their study were published today in the journal PLOS Medicine. So what did the researchers find and what do experts have to say about it?

Details of the IVF children study This study was conducted in Australia and compared children who were conceived via IVF to those who were conceived spontaneously. All children included in the study were singletons (carried individually, as opposed to multiple births) born between 2005 and 2014. Multiple pregnancy is a common complication of IVF. The children were split into two age groups. The first group included 4,697 children conceived via IVF and 168,503 controls, all ages 4 to 6. They were compared using six categories: physical health and wellbeing

social competence

emotional maturity

language and cognitive skills

communication skills

general knowledge The second group included 8,976 children conceived via IVF and 333,335 controls, all ages 7 to 9. They were compared using five different categories with a greater focus on education, which included: grammar and punctuation

reading

writing

spelling

numeracy The researchers adjusted the data to account for factors such as socioeconomic status and having a language background that wasn’t limited to English. After analyzing the results, researchers found no difference developmentally or related to educational outcomes in either group of children.

Experts weigh in While this research helps to fill in some gaps in what we know about IVF, it does run up against some limitations. Dr. Jeff Peipert, an OBGYN at Indiana University Health, told Healthline that “it is important to note that this group of children studied was restricted to children attending school.” “There is a small percentage of children with a disability significant enough to not attend a mainstream school that are not included in this analysis,” said Peipert. This could skew the results of the study, but to what degree is unknown until follow-up studies are completed. “[This study] confirms what most providers believe: that IVF is safe and singleton neonates conceived with IVF have similar overall outcomes to those conceived spontaneously,” said Dr. Margareta D. Pisarska, an OB-GYN and the director of the Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Center at Cedars-Sinai in California. “Data continues to emerge that any risks related to IVF are likely due to the underlying infertility that is being treated. These risks overall are small,” Pisarska told Healthline.