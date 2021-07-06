Share on Pinterest More than 80 percent of women in a recent study had tried add-on treatments during in vitro fertilization. Portra/Getty Images Researchers in Australia say most add-on treatments for in vitro fertilization (IVF) aren’t effective.

They say 82 percent of women in their study utilized IVF add-on procedures.

They note that many women may opt for these additional treatments in frustration if initial procedures don’t work.

They say add-on procedures are common in countries such as the United States. The majority of women undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) are opting to pay for add-ons treatments despite limited evidence surrounding their effectiveness. Research presented last week at the annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology reported that 82 percent of the women in the study used IVF add-ons. The study focused on a cohort of Australian women, but the researchers say the number of women using IVF add-ons could be even higher in countries such as the United States where IVF is often privately funded. “It has been suggested that IVF add-on use might be more common in areas where IVF is largely provided by private companies rather than through public clinics. In Australia, IVF is largely provided by private companies and this is similar to the situation in the U.S. So, it is likely that IVF add-on use may be widespread in the U.S., too,” Sarah Lensen, PhD, lead author of the research and a research fellow at the National Health and Medical Research Council in Australia, told Healthline.

A look at add-on treatments There is no established, clear definition for IVF add-ons, but generally they are considered procedures, techniques, or medicines that can be used in addition to standard IVF procedures with the goal of improving the likelihood of a successful conception and birth. IVF add-ons may include acupuncture, pre-implantation genetic testing for aneuploidy, Chinese herbal medicine, endometrial scratching, growth hormones, assisted hatching, aspiring, melatonin, and prednisolone. Many of these IVF add-ons are commonly used in the United States. “Pre-implantation genetic testing for aneuploidy is increasingly used in the U.S. as is the endometrial receptivity array (ERA), assisted hatching, growth hormone, and time-lapse imaging of embryos,” Dr. Molly Quinn, an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, told Healthline. “In general the idea behind many of the add-ons is that their use is unlikely to be harmful and may prove to be beneficial. This may be true of acupuncture, for example. However, many of the laboratory techniques described have yet to have high level safety data,” she noted.