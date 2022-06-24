Share on Pinterest Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

Researchers say they’ve discovered that people who have had COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and ischemic stroke.

Experts say they already knew that COVID-19 can exacerbate the symptoms of Parkinson’s in somebody with the disease.

They say this new study reiterates the need for people with these conditions to be in as good of overall health as possible.

The scientific community continues to learn more about the widespread effects COVID-19 has on the body.

A study from Denmark published today looking at the health records of more than half of the Danish population found that those who had tested positive for COVID-19 were at an increased risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ischemic stroke, and bleeding in the brain.

The study, presented at the 8th European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress, included 43,375 individuals with COVID-19 and 876,356 individuals without the disease.

Researchers reported that the people who tested positive had between 2 times and 3 times increased risk of ischemic stroke, particularly in younger people.

They also observed significant increases in the rates of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diagnoses one year after COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Pardis Zarifkar, the lead author of the study and a member of the Department of Neurology at Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, told Healthline that while previous studies have established an association with neurological syndromes, it was not known whether COVID-19 also influences the incidence of specific neurological diseases and whether it differs from other common respiratory infections.

The increased risk of most neurological diseases was, however, no higher in COVID-19-positive people than in those who had been infected with influenza or bacterial pneumonia.

The association between influenza and Parkinson’s is already established, Zarikar explained, although influenza vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.