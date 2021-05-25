Share on Pinterest New research suggests that many people who experience gestational diabetes will go on to develop diabetes later in life outside of pregnancy — and there may be early markers to predict it. Getty Images According to the CDC , diabetes during pregnancy has increased over the past several years. Between 2000 and 2010, the percentage of people with gestational diabetes increased by 56 percent.

Researchers have discovered that specific diabetic protein precursors were found early in pregnancy and those who had them had a higher chance of developing type 1 diabetes later in life.

Diabetes during pregnancy can increase the risk of birth defects, stillbirths, and preterm births. Having good glucose management can decrease the risk of needing a C-section or having a baby that’s too large. Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. This type of diabetes is common and affects millions of people each year. New research suggests that many people who experience gestational diabetes will go on to develop diabetes later in life outside of pregnancy — and there may be early markers to predict it. Researchers from Helsinki University Hospital assessed 391 women who gave birth between 1984 and 1994 at Oulu University Hospital and developed gestational diabetes. The researchers discovered that specific autoantibodies, or diabetic protein precursors, were found early in pregnancy and those who had them had a higher chance of developing type 1 diabetes later in life. Women who had gestational diabetes also had a significantly higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes. In the study, researchers used follow-up questionnaires in 2012–2013, an average of 23 years later. They found that 5.7 percent of those who had gestational diabetes went on to develop type 1 diabetes. Further, 50.4 percent developed type 2 diabetes, many times within 5 to 10 years after delivery.

What to know about gestational diabetes Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy in people who haven’t already been diagnosed with diabetes. It’s usually temporary but affects between 2–10 percent of pregnancies in the United States each year. When the body can’t make enough insulin in pregnancy, gestational diabetes occurs. During pregnancy, the body creates more hormones which allow the body to go through multiple changes, including weight gain. “Placental hormones that are normal and increase throughout pregnancy increase the amount of insulin resistance in all patients which most tolerate without a problem and are able to maintain normal glucose levels,” said Dr. Shane Wasden, director of labor and delivery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “However, patients with an underlying predilection for diabetes tolerate this increasing insulin resistance less well and develop elevated blood sugars (hyperglycemia),” Wasden said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that diabetes during pregnancy has increased in the past several years. According to the CDC, recent studies have shown that between 2000–2010, the percentage of people with gestational diabetes has increased 56 percent. Diabetes during pregnancy can increase birth complications such as defects, stillbirths, and preterm births. Having good glucose management can decrease your chances of needing a C-section or having a baby that’s born too large. In many situations, gestational diabetes is temporary and usually ends shortly after the baby is born.

Increasing number of people with diabetes In 1980, there were approximately 108 million people who had diabetes. The World Health Organization estimates that this number increased to more than 422 million people with diabetes in 2014. There are three primary types of diabetes. Besides gestational diabetes, the other types include: Type 1 diabetes , when the body can’t produce enough insulin naturally. It’s usually discovered early in life.

, when the body can’t produce enough insulin naturally. It’s usually discovered early in life. Type 2 diabetes, when the body produces insulin but doesn’t use it well. Symptoms of diabetes are often the same, regardless of type. While not everyone will have all of these symptoms, some to look out for include: excessive thirst

increased urination

blurry vision

numbness and tingling in the hands or feet

excessive fatigue

overly dry skin

extreme hunger

slow-healing sores Many people who have gestational diabetes don’t have any symptoms and it’s only discovered through routine testing.