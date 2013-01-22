Researchers claim that some people carry a ‘leadership gene’ and these people are more likely to be your boss. We’ve all met people we could easily tag as “natural born leaders.” Whether it’s their charisma, charm, ability to multitask, or uncanny way of bringing out the best in others, some people seem naturally gifted with the qualities of leadership. An international team of researchers based at University College London now claim that a specific gene may make people more likely to take on leadership roles. The study, published in Leadership Quarterly, examined genetic samples and information about jobs and relationships from about 4,000 individuals. When they crunched the numbers, researchers found that one gene—rs4950—was significantly associated with those who occupied supervisory roles in the workplace. “The conventional wisdom—that leadership is a skill—remains largely true, but we show it is also, in part, a genetic trait,” lead author Dr. Jan-Emmanuel De Neve of the University College London’s School of Public Policy, said. “Although leadership should still be thought of predominantly as a skill to be developed, genetics—in particular the rs4950 genotype—can also play a significant role in predicting who is more likely to occupy leadership roles.”

Nature vs. Nurture Just as you inherit your eye color from your parents, you inherit other genes as well. Parents can pass down the rs4950 gene to their children, but they have a much greater effect on their offspring once they’re out of the womb. If your parents are CEOs or doctors, it’s only natural for you to pick up some of their habits by merely growing up on their schedules. You observe the hours they keep, how much they focus on their work, and whether they lead by example. But if you go on to become a leader, is it because it’s in your genes or because you’re a product of your environment?



De Neve notes that the effects of genes on leadership requires more study, but theirs was the first research to pinpoint a gene that may make a person more prone to becoming a leader. De Neve’s team also wants to learn more about how the rs4950 gene interacts with other factors, such as a child’s learning environment, to aid in the emergence of leadership. “If we really want to understand leadership and its effect on organizational, institutional, economic and political outcomes, we must study both nature and nurture,” he said.