Share on Pinterest Researchers used six key drivers to come up with their estimate of COVID-19 deaths in the United States. People Images/Getty Images

Researchers say it’s likely that 900,000 people in the United States have died so far from COVID-19.

Some experts disagree with the findings, while others say they’re probably accurate.

Experts agree that studying the number of deaths can help determine what steps are most effective when another pandemic strikes.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s estimated that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States has now surpassed 588,000.

However, the real number could be closer to 1 million, according to a report released this month from the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Another study published today reported that deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States could be underestimated by 20 percent. Their analysis would put the death toll closer to 720,000.

IHME researchers say they wanted to create a more realistic picture of COVID-19 deaths by looking at six key drivers of excess deaths that appear to be related to or affected by the pandemic.

Those drivers are:

total deaths

increase in deaths due to medical care getting delayed or deferred

increase in deaths due to mental health disorders

decrease in deaths due to physical distancing and other measures

decrease in lower rates of other diseases

decrease in deaths due to chronic conditions that would have resulted in death if not for COVID-19

Testing capacity was also noted as an issue.

“Deaths that are directly due to COVID-19 are likely underreported in many locations, particularly in settings where COVID-19 testing is in short supply,” the study authors wrote. “Most excess mortality is likely misclassified COVID-19 deaths.”