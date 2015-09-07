A human tissue “printing press” has been developed by a team from the University of California, San Francisco. It could lead to better understanding of diseases and new treatments. Share on Pinterest If scientists want to look at specific part of the body, they may soon be able to just hit the “print” key. A research team led by University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), scientists, has developed a technique to print human tissue inside a lab. The process will allow researchers and medical professionals to study diseases and, potentially, supplement living tissue. In a study published in Nature Methods,researchers detail the new technique called DNA Programmed Assembly of Cells (DPAC). Researchers use single-stranded DNA as a type of cell-seeking glue. The DNA is slipped into cells’ outer membranes, covering cells in a DNA-like Velcro. The cells are incubated and if the DNA strands are complementary, the cells stick, and linked cells eventually lead to tissue. The key to personalized tissue is linking together the right kinds of cells. Read More: Your pharmacy will print your prescription now »

Testing The Technique To test the technique, researchers printed branching vasculature and mammary glands. Mammary cells were used in one experiment along with a specific cancer gene. Researchers were surprised that DPAC worked at all, said senior author Zev Gartner, Ph.D., an associate professor of pharmaceutical chemistry at UCSF. "Additionally, we were surprised at the self-organizing capacity of many of the cell types we put into the tissues." Gartner told Healthline. "In many cases, primary human cells have a remarkable ability to self-organize — position themselves correctly — when built into a tissue having a generally correct size, shape, and composition." Gartner and his group intend to use DPAC to investigate the cellular or structural changes in mammary glands that can lead to tissue breakdowns like those seen with metastasizing tumors. Cancer is just one disease researchers could study using DPAC-printed tissue. In addition, with DPAC-produced cells, the research can be done with tissue in a way that doesn't affect patients. "This technique lets us produce simple components of tissue in a dish that we can easily study and manipulate," study co-leader Michael Todhunter, Ph.D., who was a graduate student in the Gartner research group, told PhysOrg. "It lets us ask questions about complex human tissues without needing to do experiments on humans."

A Difficult Process Copying tissue sounds difficult — and it is. It turns out that when research tries to replicate science fiction, reality presents more than a few obstacles. First, to copy tissue, researchers need all the different cell types. In the human body, there are many different specific types of cells and building blocks that need to be assembled correctly. "To truly copy a tissue you need to get a hold of all the correct cell types," Gartner said. "Finding the materials to use as scaffolds that appropriately mimic the extracellular matrix found around all tissues in the body remains a challenge." After assembling the scaffolding, researchers need to install the human equivalent of wiring — blood vessels. "Vascularizing tissues, i.e., adding blood vessels through which you can perfuse nutrients and reagents, remains a major challenge," Gartner said. "We're working on all of these or trying approaches developed by other researchers."