A study finds a HIIT workout that lasts 10 minutes may have health benefits. For years, people have explored high-intensity interval training (HIIT) as a quick way to get healthy.

Experts say what makes this HIIT training so different is the short the intense training bursts of just 4 seconds. For years, people have explored HIIT training as a quick way to get healthy. Now a new study looked at a HIIT program that took just 10 minutes. Short bursts of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can lead to optimal performance and health benefits in just 10 minutes a day, according to the new study by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin.

What the study found For this small study, 11 healthy and recreationally active young adult volunteers participated in high-intensity cycling three times a week for 8 weeks. They cycled at maximum effort for 4 seconds and rested for 15 to 30 seconds before beginning another 4-second sprint. Each sprint-rest bout was repeated up to 30 times in a single workout session, for a total of 10 minutes, said Remzi Satiroglu, a doctoral student in exercise physiology and the study’s lead author. The average age of the volunteers was 21. Six were male and five were female. For the first week, participants started with 30 bouts of exercise and rested for 30 seconds after each bout. For weeks 2, 3, and 4, they had 24 seconds rest. For the final 4 weeks, they rested 15 seconds. The study, which is yet to be published, was presented virtually in April at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2021, an annual meeting of five societies that explores the latest research in several fields, including anatomy, biochemistry and molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology, and physiology. A portion of the study, which measured cardiovascular responses to different response times, will be published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology in the coming months.