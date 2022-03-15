Share on Pinterest Flint, Michigan, is one of many towns in the United States that has had to deal with lead-tainted water. Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Researchers say people in the United States were exposed to large amounts of lead in the 1900s before it was banned in most products.

They say the exposure brought about a reduction in IQ scores and has caused heart health issues as well as cognition difficulties.

They say the problem is particularly acute in Communities of Color, which had more exposure and fewer resources to deal with the issues.

People in the United States have cumulatively lost more than 800 million points off their IQ scores from exposure to the lead added to gasoline for much of the 20th century.

That’s according to a new study by researchers at Florida State University and Duke University in North Carolina.

Researchers said cognitive ability was particularly affected among those born between 1951 and 1980.

The average American lost 2.6 points off their IQ due to exposure to lead, a developmental neurotoxin known to affect mental and physical development.

People born in the mid-to-late 1960s may have been most profoundly affected since that’s when the use of leaded gasoline peaked.

Lead was added to gasoline to improve engine performance as early as 1923 and had become the primary source of lead contamination in the United States by 1940.

“We estimated blood-lead levels arising from leaded gasoline use because… it was the dominate source of lead exposure for most Americans over the past 80 years,” Aaron Reuben, a study author and PhD candidate at Duke University, told Healthline. “Other sources, such as lead service lines or exfoliating paint from pre-1978, have no doubt contributed to individual American’s exposures in that time frame and should be estimated in the future as well.”

Reuben said most lead poisoning from leaded gasoline came from inhaling exhaust fumes or dust contaminated with lead from automobile exhaust, Reuben said.

The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out lead use in gasoline in 1973, but it wasn’t completely banned until 1996.

From the 1960s until the early 1980s, average blood lead levels in the United States were three to five times higher than they are currently, researchers reported.

Jun Wu, PhD, a professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of California, Irvine’s Program in Public Health and co-director of the school’s Center for Environmental Health Disparities Research, told Healthline leaded gasoline continues to be one of the most significant sources of environmental toxicity in the United States.

“Definitely it’s on the top of the list for long-term impact on IQ and children’s cognitive ability and future success and achievement,” she said. “Lead paint and lead pipes are relatively localized, but leaded gasoline really brought the issue to a regional and national scale.”

According to the study, more than 170 million U.S. people alive today were exposed to high lead levels during their childhood. That includes millions exposed to at least five times the currently allowable limit of lead exposure.