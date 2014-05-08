Undermethylated depression This type of depression was found in 38 percent of patients in the study. The underlying concern in these cases is low activity at serotonin receptors, apparently due to rapid reabsorption after serotonin is released into a synapse. “It’s not serotonin deficiency, but an inability to keep serotonin in the synapse long enough. “Most of these patients report excellent response to SSRI antidepressants, although they may experience nasty side effects,” Walsh said.

Pyrrole depression This type of depression was found in 15 percent of the patients studied. Most of these patients also said that SSRI antidepressants helped them. These patients exhibited a combination of impaired serotonin production and extreme oxidative stress.

High-copper depression Accounting for 17 percent of cases in the study, these patients cannot properly metabolize metals. Most of the patients said that SSRIs do not have much of an effect — positive or negative — on them. However, they reported benefits from normalizing their copper levels through nutrient therapy. Most of the patients were women who were also estrogen-intolerant. “For them, it’s not a serotonin issue, but extreme blood and brain levels of copper that result in dopamine deficiency and norepinephrine overload,” Walsh explained. “This may be the primary cause of postpartum depression.”

Low-folate depression These patients account for 20 percent of the cases studied. Many of them said that SSRIs worsened their symptoms, while folic acid and vitamin B-12 supplements helped. Benzodiazepine medications may also help people with low-folate depression. Walsh said that a study of 50 school shootings over the past five decades showed that most shooters probably had this type of depression, as SSRIs can cause suicidal or homicidal ideation in these patients.

Toxic-metal depression This type of depression is caused by toxic-metal overload, usually lead poisoning. Over the years, this type accounted for 5 percent of depressed patients, but removing lead from gasoline and paint has lowered the frequency of these cases. “We are not the first to suggest that there may be other causes of depression, but we might be the first to identify the other forms of depression and the first to suggest blood testing to guide the treatment approach,” Walsh said.