Share on Pinterest Researchers say rheumatoid arthritis can be divided into two types: people with autoantibodies and those without them. Getty Images

Researchers say rheumatoid arthritis may actually be two diseases instead of just one.

They recommend that the disease be divided into two types: people with autoantibodies and people without them.

They say people with autoantibodies appear to have better long-term outcomes in the reduction of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.

It’s bad enough that rheumatoid arthritis (RA) exists as even one disease.

But now, a new study concludes that the debilitating condition may actually be two different diseases.

In addition, researchers say one subtype of RA may lead to poorer outcomes than the other.

Their research was published this week in the journal PLOS Medicine.

The study was conducted by Dr. Xanthe Matthijssen, a researcher at Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and her colleagues.

The scientists say there are indications that RA can be split into two distinct categories: with and without autoantibodies.

While disease activity tends to often improve over time for many people with rheumatoid arthritis, it seems that the long-term outcomes might only improve in people with autoantibodies.