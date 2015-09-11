The discovery of an excess of the protein FGF9 in depressed people’s brains could lead to new strategies on drug treatments. Share on Pinterest Sometimes more is not always better. Researchers recently discovered a protein that is more prominent in the brains of people suffering from depression. The study, led by University of Michigan neuroscience doctoral student Elyse Aurbach, discovered the protein fibroblast growth factor 9 — or FGF9 — was enhanced in depressed people. In people with major depression the study found 32 percent more FGF9 in a key part of the brain than those without depression. In addition, the researchers added FGF9 to rats and it led to depression-like behavioral changes. Aurbach and her team concluded that depression is a physical illness. “Many people in many labs have found connections between genetics, neurobiology, and depression, so our work is part of a much larger whole,” Aurbach told Healthline. “For the last few years, our lab and the Pritzker Consortium have been trying to understand how the activity of genes in the brain are altered in people who suffered from depression during life by looking at changes in many genes across many parts of the brain.” Read More: Get the Facts on Depression »

Possible New Drug Strategies The researchers said the discovery could lead to antidepressant drugs that would block excess production of FGF9. Drugs that block excess production typically have fewer side effects than those that increase a substance. Working with her mentor Huda Akil, Ph.D., co-director and research professor of the Molecular & Behavioral Neuroscience Institute, as well as professor of neuroscience at the University of Michigan, Aurbach and her team honed in on the fibroblast growth factors, which are molecules involved in cell growth as well as maintenance in the brain and other areas of the body. The study, according to Aurbach, would not have been able to find everything it did if not for working at Akil's lab, where the focus is on several angles of mood disorders. "I want to understand the biological basis of mood disorders because I am close to people who suffer from depression," Aurbach said. "Dr. Akil's lab was therefore a natural fit for me when I started graduate school because we study mood disorders from a number of angles, including by examining the donated brains of people who suffered from depression during life and by studying models of depression in rodents." "Scientifically, this is a very powerful combination," she added, "because many labs are able to study these questions from one angle or the other but not both."