Researchers in China have cloned two monkeys. However, there are a number of medical and ethical hurdles to overcome before this can be tried in humans.

A pair of cloned monkeys in China are reawakening questions… as well as fears… about whether humans will be next.

The primates… Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua (or just ZZ and HH for short)… like to jump around and play in their enclosure in a laboratory in Shanghai. They seem like any other healthy baby macaque monkey.

But they aren’t.

ZZ and HH were born from surrogate mothers using a process known as somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT) — the same process used to clone Dolly the sheep in 1996.

The Chinese researchers who oversaw the monkey cloning detailed their efforts in the journal Cell.

In SCNT procedures, the nucleus of a cell is taken from anywhere in an animal’s body and placed within an egg with its own DNA material removed. That egg is technically called an enucleated oocyte.

In Dolly’s case it was a mammary cell, hence the name Dolly as a nod to country singer Dolly Parton’s physical attributes.

The eggs are then stimulated to form embryos and placed into a surrogate womb where they are brought to pregnancy.

SCNT has been used to clone a wide range of animals, including cats, dogs, horses, rats, and others.

Although primates have been cloned before, most notably a rhesus macaque named Tetra born in 1999, ZZ and HH are the first primates cloned using SCNT.

“We’re excited — extremely excited,” Mu-Ming Poo, PhD, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences told NPR. “This is really, I think, a breakthrough for biomedicine”

He and his colleagues believe that genetically identical primates will allow for better research models for human brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s as well as subsequent therapies for them.