Share on Pinterest Children exposed to Zika in utero were more likely to develop microcephaly. Getty Images

Nearly one-third of children who were exposed to the Zika virus in utero exhibited developmental delays as toddlers.

The virus can affect brain tissue and leave calcium deposits that can affect an infant after they are born.

The CDC reports that there have been at least 20 cases of Zika diagnosed in U.S. states and territories this year.

Even when Zika virus doesn’t cause abnormalities to an infant’s head structure, it can still result in developmental delays. Almost one-third of children with Zika had developmental delays and other problems, according to a new study published this week in Nature Medicine.

Dr. Karin Nielsen-Saines, the lead author and a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said her team has followed the 216 children from the time their mothers were pregnant and were diagnosed with Zika.

A small number of children born with microcephaly did experience symptom improvement. Also, a small number of the children born without symptoms of microcephaly went on to develop the congenital condition. The researchers also found that children exposed to the virus had a higher rate of autism.

Nielsen-Saines said she has been surprised to find that how infants appear at birth does not necessarily predict how they will be in the years to come in terms of development, she told Healthline.

“Certainly the small number of children with severe birth defects will tend to do poorly, but some children with more subtle abnormal neurologic exams in infancy did better than expected in terms of development… others who seemed normal at birth had poor developmental scores in the second or third year of life,” she said.

Exposure to the virus does not necessarily mean infection, Nielsen-Saines noted. “Not all 216 exposed children in our cohort have a bad prognosis,” she said.

About one-third of children were below average in terms of development or had eye or hearing deficits. About two-thirds of them were normal in terms of neurodevelopment, she said.

“This is a condition we know very little about in terms of long-term follow-up. We know for sure there is a risk of developmental problems so we need to monitor these children over time to see if they don’t have any learning disabilities when they become school age, if they don’t have a higher chance of developing hearing problems or any other neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition,” she said.

Children who were exposed to Zika virus infection, even if they are doing well and don’t exhibit any developmental delays, need to continue to have close follow-up of their vision, hearing, and development, said Dr. Sarah B. Mulkey, a fetal-neonatal neurologist at Children’s National in Washington, D.C. who has studied children with Zika and their mothers.

“Early identification of a child with a developmental problem can enable special therapies or treatments to help improve the child’s development as much as possible,” Mulkey added.