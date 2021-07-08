Share on Pinterest Wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing are effective protocols against COVID-19 in schools, but researchers say regular testing is the best option. Chee Gin Tan/Getty Images Researchers say regular screening of students and employees is the best way to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at schools.

They say once a student or adult becomes symptomatic, it’s probably too late to prevent a spread of the disease.

One expert, however, says testing can be cumbersome and expensive for schools, so masking and screening may be more prudent alternatives. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Regular monitoring of everyone in a school setting may be the only way to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools. That’s the conclusion of a study published today in the journal PLOS Computational Biology. Researchers reported that through a simulation, they determined that in cases of high transmission, actions such as closing down a classroom after a student was symptomatic were not enough to stop a large outbreak. “We found that waiting until a student develops symptoms and tests positive is too slow a response, even though this was the method used in many jurisdictions to prevent COVID-19 transmission,” Paul Tupper, PhD, co-author of the study and a professor and director of the Cognitive Science Program at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, told Healthline. “Screening students without symptoms works quite well in our model and could also be applied in workplaces or shared living accommodations,” he added.

What researchers examined The researchers examined the efficacy of four possible courses of action taken when a student becomes symptomatic. In the first option, the symptomatic student stays home and no further action is taken. In the second protocol, once a symptomatic student receives a positive test result for COVID-19, other students in their group are sent home. In the third option, when two or more groups have a student with a positive result, this is declared an outbreak and all students go into isolation. In the final option, if a symptomatic student returns a positive result, all students are isolated. The researchers found none of these models were effective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus unless there was already a low transmission rate in the community. “None of the mitigation protocols we modeled, initiated by a positive test in a symptomatic individual, are able to prevent large transmission clusters unless the transmission rate is low (in which case large clusters do not occur in any case),” they wrote. “Among the measures we modeled, only rapid universal monitoring (for example by regular, on-site, pooled testing) accomplished this prevention,” they added.