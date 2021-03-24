Share on Pinterest An antibody cocktail may help people with COVID-19 avoid being hospitalized. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The two antibodies work similarly to the antibodies the immune system naturally produces to fight the coronavirus.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody drug treatment can reduce COVID-19 hospitalization and death by 70 percent, according to a press release published March 23.

The treatment also reduced the length of COVID-19 symptoms by 4 days, on average.

All Regeneron doses that were tested — 8,000 milligrams (mg), 2,400 mg, and 1,200 mg — were similarly effective.

Regeneron originally planned to have 750,000 doses available by June. If the lower doses are approved for use, the company could potentially produce 1.25 million by then.

The treatment was given to former President Donald Trump shortly after he contracted the coronavirus in October 2020. Trump’s condition improved soon after receiving the treatment.