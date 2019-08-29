A decade after losing sensation in her breasts following a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, a doctor suggested a new treatment that finally helped her feel again.

Share on Pinterest A new technique called Resensation helped Tara Dalton regrow the nerves in her chest a decade after undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Image via Tara Dalton

After losing her mother, three maternal aunts, and grandmother to breast cancer, Tara Dalton decided to seek out genetic testing in 2008.

“When it came back BRCA positive, I asked what my options were. I was told double mastectomy seemed best for mitigating my risk,” Dalton told Healthline.

However, the treatment plan came as a shock to her.

“‘I hadn’t thought about mastectomy before that. It was pretty surprising and upsetting… Ultimately, I decided it was something I had to do,” she said.

At 28 years old, Dalton underwent a prophylactic double mastectomy and had reconstruction with implants.

While recovery went as expected, she didn’t anticipate losing complete sensation in her chest.

Numbness following mastectomy is common. During surgery, nerves that supply feeling to the chest are removed in addition to breast tissue.

“After I stopped hurting from the surgery, it became clear that I didn’t have sensation. Part of me thought it was a nerve-related issue that might clear up or that there was still some anesthetics that hadn’t wore off yet,” Dalton said.

After a while, she realized she wouldn’t regain sensation.

“Initially it wasn’t a big deal, and then it became a sore spot because I just wanted to feel normal and put the mastectomy in the rearview and try to live my life… like I did before,” Dalton said. “When that didn’t happen… I just didn’t feel like I was in my own body. I wasn’t 100 percent comfortable in my own skin.”

Dr. Constance Chen, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, says reconstructive surgery typically focuses on appearance, with the goal of providing size, shape, symmetry, and softness to the restored breasts.

“Unfortunately, restoring sensation has not been a focus of breast reconstructive surgery in the past. Instead, most plastic surgeons have focused on creating two breast ‘mounds’ to obviate the need to stuff a bra when wearing clothes,” Chen told Healthline.

Dr. Mia Talmor from the division of plastic surgery at New-York Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine agrees that sensation is important. But she says it’s been a focus for the past several years, particularly in reference to autologous reconstruction.

“We have noticed as we switched to less aggressive mastectomy design, and now to nipple-sparing mastectomy (which preserves all of the skin of the breast including the nipple), patients report that they regain much more sensation in general regardless of the type of reconstruction,” Talmor told Healthline.

She adds that reconnecting a sensory nerve as part of autologous reconstruction when a more aggressive mastectomy has been performed is something more plastic surgeons have been focusing on in recent years.

However, she said, “The problem is that it is very hard to study the outcomes, and so we don’t have great data to say whether or not the procedures are working.”